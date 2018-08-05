New York Mets

Mets reliever Anthony Swarzak sent to disabled list

by: Kenny DeJohn August 5, 2018

The Mets announced prior to Sunday’s game with the Braves that an MRI late Saturday night revealed inflammation in Anthony Swarzak’s throwing shoulder, prompting a stint on the 10-day disabled list. R

