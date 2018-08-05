New York Mets
Shoulder inflammation sends Swarzak to DL
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 3m
NEW YORK -- Anthony Swarzak's disjointed season continued Sunday with another trip to the disabled list, knocking the Mets reliever out for at least the next 10 days. Following his last appearance Friday against the Braves, Swarzak complained of right...
