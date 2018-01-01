New York Mets
Mets manager Mickey Callaway opens up about job status
Mets manager Mickey Callaway spoke about his job status on Sunday ahead of the Mets' series finale against the Braves.
The Mets are playing spoilers this year. The problem is, they're spoiling our weekends #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Mickey Callaway expected to return as Mets manager next season, report says https://t.co/vW2yJfjGzqBlogger / Podcaster
RT @NYPost_Mets: The best thing that happened to the Mets in '16 was Lugo and Gsellman getting the chance to show they belonged. Now… https://t.co/TnKLZT24Q5Blogger / Podcaster
RT @M_Montemurro: Huge home run by Asdrubal Cabrera. He sends a 2-0 slider into the second deck in right field. His two-run homer put… https://t.co/e8DEiakFEmBeat Writer / Columnist
Asdrubal Cabrera can flat out hit.TV / Radio Personality
The Mets will reportedly retain manager Mickey Callaway no matter who they hire as GM https://t.co/exEdmFqtuN via @CBSSportsBeat Writer / Columnist
