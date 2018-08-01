New York Mets

Mets Merized
Ender-inciarte

Game Recap: Mets Lose 5-4 To Braves Despite Comeback Efforts

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 23s

The New York Mets (45-64) were defeated by the Atlanta Braves (60-48) by a score of 5-4 in ten innings of play at Citi Field to lose three of four games against their division rivals.PitchingC

Tweets