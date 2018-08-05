New York Mets

Mets blow early lead, Nick Markakis homers in 10th inning during 5-4 loss to Braves - NY Daily News

Nick Markakis had four hits, including the go-ahead home run in the 10th inning, and the Mets couldn't hold off the rallying Braves in a 5-4 loss on Sunday.

