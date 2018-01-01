New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Mets expected to retain Callaway as manager next season
by: Jason Wilson — The Score 4m
Despite being in the midst of a miserable campaign, the New York Mets are not looking to replace rookie manager Mickey Callaway after the season.The team is expected to hold onto Callaway even if the Mets bring in a new general manager, a source tells...
Tweets
-
I like this picture. Also, this fellow is doing a helluva job.@JonHeyman Best manager going ? https://t.co/Xeqo6esyCpBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Edwin Diaz is goodBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @brianmctaggart: Story: Springer leaves game with hand injury. The accompanying video isn't pretty. https://t.co/1sVF7WxikQBeat Writer / Columnist
-
AJ Hinch may be the best manager going. So I’m not sure I get this talk of him being a coveted free agent this wint… https://t.co/GU1eSeoBIyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Don’t disagree Osuna deserves 2nd chance and to keep his livelihood. Disagree that WS champs should have traded 3 v…Aka he can help us win so rain on everything else... https://t.co/HPOMYyEqIoBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets Video Recap from Sunday's loss to the Braves https://t.co/BaZ5NGYBGfBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets