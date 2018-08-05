New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Mets reliever Anthony Swarzak on 10-day DL with shoulder inflammation | Newsday

by: Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com Updated August 5, 2018 5:47 PM Newsday 2m

Estimating return dates for injured players hasn’t gone well recently for the Mets, so that’s exactly what Anthony Swarzak will avoid doing. The Mets announced before Sunday’s 5-4 loss to the Braves t

Tweets