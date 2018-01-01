New York Mets

Mets squander lead, fall to Braves in extras, 5-4

by: SNY

Devin Mesoraco hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning, but Nick Markakis answered with a solo home run in the 10th inning to propel the Braves to a 5-4 win over the Mets on Sunday afternoon at Citi Field.

