New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB trade rumors: Nationals sending reliever Shawn Kelley to Athletics
by: Ejay.Zarett@performgroup.com (E.Jay Zarett) — Sporting News 1m
Washington designated Kelley for assignment last week after his outburst on the mound in a 25-4 blowout win of the Mets.
Tweets
-
I like this picture. Also, this fellow is doing a helluva job.@JonHeyman Best manager going ? https://t.co/Xeqo6esyCpBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Edwin Diaz is goodBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @brianmctaggart: Story: Springer leaves game with hand injury. The accompanying video isn't pretty. https://t.co/1sVF7WxikQBeat Writer / Columnist
-
AJ Hinch may be the best manager going. So I’m not sure I get this talk of him being a coveted free agent this wint… https://t.co/GU1eSeoBIyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Don’t disagree Osuna deserves 2nd chance and to keep his livelihood. Disagree that WS champs should have traded 3 v…Aka he can help us win so rain on everything else... https://t.co/HPOMYyEqIoBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets Video Recap from Sunday's loss to the Braves https://t.co/BaZ5NGYBGfBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets