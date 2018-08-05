New York Mets
Sterling or Scully: Braves guy calls a Teheran HR against the Mets, Gare nails one
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 6m
Instead of picking on Gare all the time, let’s see how other people do things. Here’s Braves Guy… Career home run number 1⃣ for @Julio_Teheran!#ChopOn pic.twitter.com/MPvmqhEV1L — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 5, 2018 Tomahawks it? Come on bro....
