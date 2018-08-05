New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The only way Mets can salvage anything: Listen to the fans
by: Kevin Kernan — New York Post 7m
Do it for your frustrated fans. Do it for your future. This season is a wasteland for the Mets, especially when it comes to position players. The Mets have an opportunity to do the right thing over
Tweets
-
No chance I have to go to Mets tomorrow@WheresKernan you better stick it out with all of us for the entirety of the Sunday nighter...Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Dark Knight returns to Citi Field tomorrow, and of course there's already a snafu with Matt Harvey's media avai… https://t.co/scjcYicVLONewspaper / Magazine
-
Aaron Boone doesn't think a team meeting is the answer: https://t.co/a7DBP9emjo | @eboland11Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets will reportedly hang onto their first-year manager for 2019 https://t.co/iNWl9RkvtSNewspaper / Magazine
-
RT @TylerFeldman12: Thank you, Frank. One of us owns an AL Cy Young Award. The other has botched two first pitches. Regardless,… https://t.co/e8XHtTVUl2Minors
-
Regarding tomorrow's Harvey press conference, the Reds say Harvey was unaware of the Mets' request for a different… https://t.co/3cm8FJxlN8Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets