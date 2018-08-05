New York Mets

Corey Oswalt will pitch for Mets Sunday, but what about following start?

by: Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com Updated August 5, 2018 1:24 AM

Mickey Callaway wants him to pitch every five days, so even if that's in minors, it's OK as Mets try to evaluate him and see if he is rotation-worthy for 2019. 

