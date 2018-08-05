New York Mets

New York Mets: Jeff McNeil has four hits against the Braves (Video)

by: Billy McInerney Elite Sports NY 2m

Mets rookie infielder Jeff McNeil showed off his contact hitting ability, having himself a 4-for-4 game in a victory over the Braves Saturday night.

