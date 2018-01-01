New York Mets

MLB Rumors: Mets Expected to Retain Mickey Callaway for 2019 Season

by: Tyler Conway Bleacher Report 3m

The New York Mets are expected to retain manager Mickey Callaway despite the team sitting at 45-64 after Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Braves . Steven Marcus of Newsday reported the news...

