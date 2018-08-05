New York Mets

Hardball Talk
Gettyimages-825776354-e1533524623794

Anthony Rizzo not happy with Ángel Hernández’s strike call to end Sunday’s game

by: Bill Baer NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 5m

Anthony Rizzo wasn’t happy with a called strike three by Ángel Hernández to end Sunday’s loss to the Padres.

Tweets