New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets Police Morning Laziness: The Dark Knight’s Return

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

The 4th place Mets have a one game lead over the Marlins and are just 17 games out of first place after starting 11-1. Todd Frazier’s OPS is 660. Dom Sith has one more RBI – and I see the typo there…and I am leaving it because it explains a lot. Anyway...

