New York Mets

BP Mets
Usatsi_11029212

Game recap August 5: Shoulda, woulda, coulda

by: Shawn Brody Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 3m

Some good occurred. Oswalt worked six innings of one-run ball before Mickey Callaway sent him back out for the seventh inning. But, of course, this is the Mets.

Tweets