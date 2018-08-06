New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-08-06-at-10.12.49-am

2018 Players Weekend Caps (Mets plus other teams)

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 18m

Hey much thanks to Tommy @Hom713 for sending this my way! I wish these had come out before I fired off two genericy posts already but whatever. Not a bad looking cap. Now my spidey sense is that Lids may possibly perhaps have jumped the gun before the...

Tweets