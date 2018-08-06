New York Mets

Rising Apple
1011117546

New York Mets: Checking in on Amed Rosario in the leadoff spot

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 6m

The New York Mets are giving Amed Rosario a chance to bat leadoff regularly. So far, it hasn't worked out too well, but there are some positives. For the r...

Tweets