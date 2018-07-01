New York Mets

Mets To Show Matt Harvey Tribute Video Prior to Tonight’s Game

by: John Flanigan

With Reds pitcher Matt Harvey returning to Citi Field for the first time as a visitor, the Mets have announced that they will show a tribute video prior to tonights game at 7 p.m. on CitiVision.

