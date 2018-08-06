New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Harvey looks back, regrets 'mistakes' in NY

by: N/A MLB: Mets 3m

NEW YORK -- The days after the Mets designated Matt Harvey for assignment were fraught with "a lot of tears, a lot of sad moments," as Harvey recalls them three months later. Unsure of his future in the middle of the season, Harvey huddled with his agent,

Tweets