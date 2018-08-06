New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Harvey looks back, regrets 'mistakes' in NY
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 3m
NEW YORK -- The days after the Mets designated Matt Harvey for assignment were fraught with "a lot of tears, a lot of sad moments," as Harvey recalls them three months later. Unsure of his future in the middle of the season, Harvey huddled with his agent,
Tweets
-
The Mets gave Matt Harvey a nice tribute video in his return to Citi Field. https://t.co/Na8EG01YZxBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SInow: WATCH: Mets honor Matt Harvey with pregame tribute: https://t.co/tdcB9zaVOUNewspaper / Magazine
-
Most Pitching WAR - First 3 Seasons Dwight Gooden 22.1(!!) Tom Seaver 20.0 Jacob deGrom 11.8 Matt Harvey 11.8 Jerry Koosman 11.8Beat Writer / Columnist
-
WATCH: Mets honor Matt Harvey with pregame tribute: https://t.co/tdcB9zaVOUTV / Radio Network
-
RT @john_pielli: Last time Homer Bailey was a productive starting pitcher, Matt Harvey had not had Tommy John surgery yet. And Dust… https://t.co/1nXmD25x6fBlogger / Podcaster
-
Amed Rosario the leadoff hitter is doing some things better in the one-hole, but still far from establishing himsel… https://t.co/cH0kvDYhGcBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets