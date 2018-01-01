New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_gettyimages-1011121726

Reds' Harvey to Mets fans: I regret 'a lot of mistakes'

by: Jason Wilson The Score 1m

Cincinnati Reds right-hander Matt Harvey may not take the mound in this week's series against the New York Mets, but he is the center of attention in his return to Queens.The Mets traded Harvey to the Reds for catcher Devin Mesoraco in early May. It was..

Tweets