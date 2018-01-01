New York Mets

Big League Stew
7b227837c684d32079fd1477efaf7623

Matt Harvey greeted with warm welcome in post-DFA return to Citi Field

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 1m

Former Mets pitcher Matt Harvey returned to the scene of both his meteoric rise and fall Monday at Citi Field, but got a positive reception from fans.

Tweets