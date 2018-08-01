New York Mets
Ed Kranepool Throws Ceremonial First Pitch Monday at Citi Field
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 59s
New York Mets legend Ed Kranepool made a return to Citi Field to throw out the first pitch on Monday night in an effort to raise awareness for his search for a kidney donor match.Before the ga
Tweets
Big thing for Noah right now is getting that stamina and sustainability back up. Remember, he hasn’t pitched that m… https://t.co/YOWtuYfqqABlogger / Podcaster
Bobby Wahl now in for the @Mets.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @ZBDigitalibrary: Tonight Ed Kranepool is throwing out the first pitch for the #Mets. Here he is as a 17-year old kid two days after… https://t.co/f9raxdk1i8Beat Writer / Columnist
Bobby Wahl is in. Mets are really giving him lots of looks in late spots.Beat Writer / Columnist
Noah Syndergaard lost his control and command in the seventh inning. He lost his shutout, as well. Syndergaard hit… https://t.co/eKeCvaMdXLBeat Writer / Columnist
Four straight Reds have reached and it's 6-1. Syndergaard departs after 6.1. Pitched really well tonight against a… https://t.co/ZrI1af6sSnBeat Writer / Columnist
