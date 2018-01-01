New York Mets

Mets' offensive trio leads to 6-4 win over Reds

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

Jeff McNeil, Austin Jackson and birthday-boy Wilmer Flores combined for nine hits, a homer and four RBIs to lead the Mets past the Reds, 6-4, on Monday night at Citi Field.

