McNeil homers, gets 3 hits as Syndergaard, Mets top Reds 6-4
by: @usatoday — USA Today 4m
Rookie Jeff McNeil homered in getting three more hits with his most unusual bat, leading Noah Syndergaard and the New York Mets over the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 Monday night in a matchup of struggling teams
