Mets Merized
Game Recap: Mets Offense Explodes for 16 Hits in 6-4 Win

by: Michael Trezza Mets Merized Online 3m

The New York Mets (46-64) defeated the Cincinnati Reds (49-64) 6-4 on Monday evening. The Mets offense collected 16 hits off Reds pitching and the six runs scored proved to be enough for a Mets vi

