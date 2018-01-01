New York Mets

Mets to Show Tribute Video For Matt Harvey Before Game vs. Reds

by: Sports Illustrated Yahoo Sports 16m

The Mets will show a tribute video to Matt Harvey at 7 p.m. on Monday before the Reds open a three-game series at Citi Field, according to the MetsBlog of SNY.

