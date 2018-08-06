New York Mets
Mets’ Gary Cohen regresses, mails in call of Home Run off second deck
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
This is a terrible call for all the reasons I discuss on here nightly. Come on Gare, I thought we had fixed things. Track/wall crap. Lazy. Plawecki CRUSHES a HOME RUN to put the Mets up 4-0!! Stream Live: https://t.co/fzMsDxvkr8 pic.twitter.com/yCiyzy
