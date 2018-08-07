New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Police Morning Laziness: my #1 follower Thor rocks, TDK returns!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Todd Frazier;s OPS is .658 SLACKISH REACTION: Holy cow baseball is boring. Around 8:45 I decided I’d rather watch “TV” so I put the Mets on the second screen via sling box and started watching John Oliver. But then I couldn’t even be bothered to look..
Tweets
-
Mets Police Morning Laziness: my #1 follower Thor rocks, TDK returns! https://t.co/6wdquNLNBzBlogger / Podcaster
-
- https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Ed Kranepool throws out First Pitch at Citi Field https://t.co/jYfTVkIvsNBlogger / Podcaster
-
- https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Mets Ed Kranepool Tribute Video https://t.co/CTiz7D99MQBlogger / Podcaster
-
Boomer & Gio: The Dark Knight returns to Citi Field for the first time since being traded by the #Mets, while Lance… https://t.co/zdfp2NyBeQTV / Radio Network
-
Latest notes. Managerial merry-go-round; ideas for new postseason format; #Mets’ need for decisiveness; #Pirates’ m… https://t.co/YNu8B60aj9TV / Radio Personality
-
I FINALLY UNDERSTAND WHY SOME WOMEN, NOT ALL JUST SOME SPEND SO MUCH TIME IN THE BATHROOM NOW - https://t.co/3Y1BUgC9YvTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets