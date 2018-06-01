New York Mets

Mets 360
Jdg

The Jacob deGrom-Max Scherzer duel, Part 2

by: John Fox Mets 360 4m

Back on July 17, my article for Mets360 was entitled “Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer are the mid-season Cy Young favorites.” Today’s piece will explore the possibility that both could win big postse…

Tweets