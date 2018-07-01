New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Oswalt Should Get an Extended Look in Mets Rotation
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 2m
Corey Oswalt yielded three runs over six plus innings on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves and came away with a no decision as the Mets lost in extra innings.For Oswalt, 24, it was the first t
Tweets
-
RT @JennyJohnsonHi5: This is super **** funny. https://t.co/aZyoBbN5UiPlayer
-
New Post: https://t.co/ezvwsMwrBk Poll Has Max Scherzer as NL Cy Young Favorite https://t.co/gxDNySsPT1 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Sorry to report the Mets' front office/field staff shellacked the media, 16-4, this morning at Citi Field. Jim Kell… https://t.co/kVTXuJWMRFBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Tbh, I call this a good start. I have my eyes set 175 spots higher. Seriously though, you guys are the greatest!Good morning, #Mets fans. @SteveGelbs and I have great news! We made the top 200 sports podcasts chart!… https://t.co/Qh5I01uFPOTV / Radio Personality
-
Mets Minor League Players of the Week, Week Seventeen: RHP Michael Gibbons and 3B Mark Vientos! https://t.co/yWAmQq3TseBlogger / Podcaster
-
Ouch @MattHarvey33When you think of Matt Harvey's #Mets career, what comes to mind?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets