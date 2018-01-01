New York Mets

Yahoo Sports

MLB Results

by: Reuters Yahoo Sports 8m

Aug 7 (OPTA) - Results from the MLB games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) WASHINGTON 8 Atlanta 3 ATL 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 - 3 WAS 0 0 0 4 0 4 0 0 X - 8 Houston at San Francisco in play Atlanta at Washington (19:05) Boston at Toronto (19:0

Tweets