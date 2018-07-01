New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Chris Flexen Has Knee Surgery to Repair Torn Meniscus
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 15m
According to Betsy Helfand of the Las Vegas Review Journal, Las Vegas 51s manager Tony DeFrancesco has announced that RHP Chris Flexen has undergone knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus.Th
Tweets
-
Schwei's #Mets notes: Jeff McNeil's career gets off to a promising start, Jacob deGrom continues to dominate despit… https://t.co/idVBjnQdtITV / Radio Network
-
He lasted eight games with his new team before hitting the DL again https://t.co/AfeeJpMVWlBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jeff McNeil and Austin Jackson are red hot and carrying the Mets offense #LGM https://t.co/U1CY9O8e5cBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets gave Anthony Swarzak a closer audition. Though currently injured, he has time to come back and at least at… https://t.co/wbPgdCaABuBlogger / Podcaster
-
How could the Mets use Jason Vargas in 2019? You're not allowed to answer with the letters DFA #LGM https://t.co/FINeokmLzZBlogger / Podcaster
-
hey nowJeff McNeil is 8-for-12 in his last three games. The last Mets rookie with 8 or more hits over a 3-game span was Da… https://t.co/AkceUDJCixBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets