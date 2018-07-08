New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
8/7/18 Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 11m
The New York Mets (46-64) bounced back nicely last night by picking up a 6-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds (49-64). Noah Syndergaard picked up his seventh win with a solid start while Jeff McNeil an…
Tweets
-
Schwei's #Mets notes: Jeff McNeil's career gets off to a promising start, Jacob deGrom continues to dominate despit… https://t.co/idVBjnQdtITV / Radio Network
-
He lasted eight games with his new team before hitting the DL again https://t.co/AfeeJpMVWlBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jeff McNeil and Austin Jackson are red hot and carrying the Mets offense #LGM https://t.co/U1CY9O8e5cBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets gave Anthony Swarzak a closer audition. Though currently injured, he has time to come back and at least at… https://t.co/wbPgdCaABuBlogger / Podcaster
-
How could the Mets use Jason Vargas in 2019? You're not allowed to answer with the letters DFA #LGM https://t.co/FINeokmLzZBlogger / Podcaster
-
hey nowJeff McNeil is 8-for-12 in his last three games. The last Mets rookie with 8 or more hits over a 3-game span was Da… https://t.co/AkceUDJCixBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets