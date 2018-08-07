New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Why don’t I care about the Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling Mets videos?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
I was enjoying the pool (before the rotten thunderstorm) and thinking about the Keith & Ron videos.. …I had never clicked on one until today. They’ve been around for over a year, and I really like Ron and Keith is Keith but I never had the desire to...
Tweets
-
Schwei's #Mets notes: Jeff McNeil's career gets off to a promising start, Jacob deGrom continues to dominate despit… https://t.co/idVBjnQdtITV / Radio Network
-
He lasted eight games with his new team before hitting the DL again https://t.co/AfeeJpMVWlBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jeff McNeil and Austin Jackson are red hot and carrying the Mets offense #LGM https://t.co/U1CY9O8e5cBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets gave Anthony Swarzak a closer audition. Though currently injured, he has time to come back and at least at… https://t.co/wbPgdCaABuBlogger / Podcaster
-
How could the Mets use Jason Vargas in 2019? You're not allowed to answer with the letters DFA #LGM https://t.co/FINeokmLzZBlogger / Podcaster
-
hey nowJeff McNeil is 8-for-12 in his last three games. The last Mets rookie with 8 or more hits over a 3-game span was Da… https://t.co/AkceUDJCixBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets