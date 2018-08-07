New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Matz (forearm) will not come off DL when eligible

by: N/A MLB: Mets 5m

NEW YORK -- Steven Matz, who hoped to skip only one start after sustaining a flexor-pronator strain in his left forearm, will instead miss multiple. The Mets have scheduled Corey Oswalt to make another start Saturday against the Marlins, ensuring that...

Tweets