New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Mets to limit pitchers Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo for remainder of the season | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated August 7, 2018 7:42 PM Newsday 4s

They have been primarily relievers, but Lugo may make it back to the starting rotation in September. 

Tweets