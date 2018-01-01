New York Mets
Mets' Matz to miss multiple starts due to flexor pronator strain
The Mets have placed LHP Steven Matz on the DL due to a flexor pronator strain, while calling up Corey Oswalt to take Matz' spot in the rotation for Sunday.
