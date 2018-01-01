New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets LHP Jason Vargas allows three runs in rain-shortened outing
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
Mets LHP Jason Vargas struggled from the outset against the Reds on Tuesday and went on to allow three runs in an outing that was cut short by a rain delay that lasted nearly two hours.
Tweets
-
Jason Vargas was thwarted by rain and thunder as the #Mets fell to the #Reds https://t.co/cKk01GgYywBlogger / Podcaster
-
"The weather just didn't go our way," Jason Vargas said of his latest disjointed outing:Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Vargas on his nightBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets bats silenced by Reds in 6-1 loss https://t.co/LicdSMDcS8Blogger / Podcaster
-
The worst thing to happen this Mets season was all of #MetsTwitter suddenly deciding they needed to engage with the… https://t.co/af2qlnv5JeBlogger / Podcaster
-
Delay was handled by MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets