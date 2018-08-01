New York Mets

Mets Merized
Reds-win

MMO Recap: Reds Rain on Mets Parade In 6-1 Defeat

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 2m

The Mets (46-65) fell to the Cincinnati Reds (50-64) by a score of 6-1 Tuesday night at Citi Field. The game was delayed by rain for 100 minutes and it put a crimp in New York's night.Pitching

Tweets