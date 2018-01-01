New York Mets

Yahoo Sports

Rookie Ervin drives in 3 as Reds top Mets

by: Reuters Yahoo Sports 25s

Phillip Ervin drove in three runs while Scooter Gennett collected three hits as the Cincinnati Reds withstood a lengthy rain delay in the first inning and beat the New York Mets 6-1 Tuesday night at Citi Field. Ervin and Gennett drove in the first two...

Tweets