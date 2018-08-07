New York Mets

New York Post
Vargas2

Vargas leads Mets to another ‘L’ but Callaway’s sticking with him

by: Howie Kussoy New York Post 7m

Despite how poorly Jason Vargas has performed in his first season with the Mets — and apparently, no matter how poorly he pitches the rest of the season — Mickey Callaway envisions the veteran

Tweets