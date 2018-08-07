New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Rain delay forces Mets to go to 'pen early in loss

by: N/A MLB: Mets 9m

NEW YORK -- At this point, Mets manager Mickey Callaway said before Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Reds, how Jason Vargas fares in the waning months of a lost season matters little. The Mets simply want Vargas, whose disjointed campaign has included multiple..

Tweets