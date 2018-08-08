New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Jason Vargas thwarted by rain, thunder as Mets fall to Reds | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated August 8, 2018 12:48 AM Newsday 3m

Mets fall to Reds after rain delay as starter gets only 14 pitches, resulting in one out, three hits and three runs.

Tweets