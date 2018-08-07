New York Mets

USA Today


Romano wins in NY homecoming, Reds beat Mets 6-1

by: @usatoday USA Today 20m

Sal Romano got the win in his New York homecoming, pitching into the seventh inning to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Mets 6-1 in a game delayed by rain for 1 hour, 40 minutes in the first inning

