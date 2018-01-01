New York Mets

Romano wins in NY homecoming, Reds beat Mets 6-1

by: The Associated Press Yahoo Sports 4m

About 200 of Sal Romano's friends and family members drove two-plus hours to see him Tuesday night. Romano won in New York for the first time as a big leaguer Tuesday night, pitching into the seventh inning to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Mets 6-1...

