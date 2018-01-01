New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Romano wins in NY homecoming, Reds beat Mets 6-1
by: The Associated Press — Yahoo Sports 4m
About 200 of Sal Romano's friends and family members drove two-plus hours to see him Tuesday night. Romano won in New York for the first time as a big leaguer Tuesday night, pitching into the seventh inning to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Mets 6-1...
Tweets
-
The #Knicks are playing on Christmas: Will Porzingis be back for the game? https://t.co/CjCLYLaYuMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Video Recap from Tuesday's loss to the Reds https://t.co/QSjEQMWhPBBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jim Brown has fought for many social justice causes but says he would "never" kneel during the national anthem https://t.co/SHPwT0A3E4Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
It only got weirder after Richie Incognito called Mike Zimmer a "f--king liar" https://t.co/vqZ0HNK8nNBlogger / Podcaster
-
Bartolo Colon just became the winningest pitcher born in Latin America https://t.co/HAhat9NwDvBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets