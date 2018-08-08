New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Biggest surprise of season: deGrom's record

by: N/A MLB: Mets 27s

This isn't about what we expected to happen. This is about the things that have surprised or stood out. Some of it is players. Some of it is teams. All in all, it's a reminder that baseball seasons never ever play out the way we think, and that's the...

Tweets