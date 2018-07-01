New York Mets

Mets Merized
Morning Briefing: DeGrom Closes Out Series Against Reds

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 4m

Good morning Mets fans! The Mets will finish up their three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds today in a matinee that will start at 12:10 p.m. Jacob deGrom will take the hill for New York agai

