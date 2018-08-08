New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Police Morning Laziness: SNY tortures fans with Prospects then finally comes to senses
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 15s
SLACKISH REACTION: Wow the 5 minutes of baseball sure was exciting. I like how MLB is worried about foul balls but they were willing to play baseball in a lightning storm. So what if 20,000 people are outside? We want you safe because we want you...
Tweets
-
In a report by @WheresKernan he says the Mets aren't expected to go outside the organization for 2019 centerfielder… https://t.co/Dyw66XkBTBBlogger / Podcaster
-
One thing I like doing is ascribing to all voters the cynical thinking of seasoned beltway insiders.TV / Radio Personality
-
(Duh) Congrats, BAEtolo!Bartolo Colon makes history https://t.co/kLEEgYGJUU https://t.co/bXCnx4nAQ5Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @nypostsports: Jose Reyes wants to come back to the #Mets but knows it's not his call https://t.co/AdLsSdjcfOBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Through 386 at-bats this season, Peter Alonso is hitting: .285/.402/.557 with 22 doubles, 27 homers, 99 RBIBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @timbhealey: Mindful of the strain endured by their most frequently used relievers, the Mets are implementing rules that will li… https://t.co/y0z7dKobDmBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets